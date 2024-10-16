Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao film takes India total to over 23 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film witnessed another dip in numbers at the box office on its first Tuesday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹24 crore in India. The film clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. Both hit theatres on October 11. (Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this disaster with great first hour ruined by weak script) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India box office

According to the report, the film earned ₹5.5 crore on day one, ₹6.9 crore on day two, ₹6.4 crore on day three and ₹2.4 crore on day four. As per early estimates, the film earned ₹2.15 crore nett in India on day five. So far, it has earned ₹23.35 crore. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 11.07% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

How film fared in comparison with Jigra, Rajkummar's last film

The film earned much less than Rajkummar Rao's last movie, Stree 2, which minted ₹38.1 crore on day five and Triptii Dimri's last movie, Bad Newz, which earned ₹3.75 crore on the fifth day of its release. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has surpassed the collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. It earned ₹19.85 crore so far, with the fifth day collection being ₹1.60 crore.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

The film shows how Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani, and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.