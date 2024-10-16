Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao film takes India total to over 23 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 16, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: The film earned ₹2.15 crore on Tuesday. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film witnessed another dip in numbers at the box office on its first Tuesday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly 24 crore in India. The film clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. Both hit theatres on October 11. (Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this disaster with great first hour ruined by weak script)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India box office

According to the report, the film earned 5.5 crore on day one, 6.9 crore on day two, 6.4 crore on day three and 2.4 crore on day four. As per early estimates, the film earned 2.15 crore nett in India on day five. So far, it has earned 23.35 crore. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 11.07% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

How film fared in comparison with Jigra, Rajkummar's last film

The film earned much less than Rajkummar Rao's last movie, Stree 2, which minted 38.1 crore on day five and Triptii Dimri's last movie, Bad Newz, which earned 3.75 crore on the fifth day of its release. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has surpassed the collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. It earned 19.85 crore so far, with the fifth day collection being 1.60 crore.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

The film shows how Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani, and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On