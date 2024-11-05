Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone'

Kartik Aaryan has had a nice Diwali, at least professionally. His latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is going strong in theatres across India, minting money. It has been a busy phase for the actor with back-to-back big releases in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. No wonder he doesn't have time to date, or so he says. In a recent interview, Kartik doubled down that he is single and said work is why that is. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening in Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, flaunts 'housefull' board) Kartik Aaryan opened up on his single status recently

Kartik on his single status

In an interview with Mashable India, Kartik said, “I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn’t get the time.”

The actor attributed his singledom to his strict regimen and prep for Chandu Champion, where he played boxer-turned-para swimmer Murlikant Petkar. “I was in such a strict regimen, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning swimming for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that,” Kartik added.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released in theatres on Friday during the Diwali weekend. The film has already collected over ₹150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and performed reasonably well on Monday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹17.50 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total over the four days to ₹123.50 crore. The film also earned over ₹30 crore gross overseas in its opening weekend.