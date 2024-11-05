Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone'
Kartik Aaryan says his rigorous training for Chandu Champion left him with no time to date anyone.
Kartik Aaryan has had a nice Diwali, at least professionally. His latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is going strong in theatres across India, minting money. It has been a busy phase for the actor with back-to-back big releases in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. No wonder he doesn't have time to date, or so he says. In a recent interview, Kartik doubled down that he is single and said work is why that is. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening in Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, flaunts 'housefull' board)
Kartik on his single status
In an interview with Mashable India, Kartik said, “I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn’t get the time.”
The actor attributed his singledom to his strict regimen and prep for Chandu Champion, where he played boxer-turned-para swimmer Murlikant Petkar. “I was in such a strict regimen, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning swimming for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that,” Kartik added.
Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released in theatres on Friday during the Diwali weekend. The film has already collected over ₹150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and performed reasonably well on Monday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹17.50 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total over the four days to ₹123.50 crore. The film also earned over ₹30 crore gross overseas in its opening weekend.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.