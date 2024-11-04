Kartik Aaryan achieves a historic Diwali in Indian cinema!

One of the most awaited films of 2024 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finally hit the screens this Diwali and the most loved horror-comedy franchise has turned out to be an instant money-spinner at the box office. The film’s opening day collection (36.60 CR) has left everyone surprised and it has surely solidified Kartik Aaryan’s position as a young superstar in the industry. The audience and critics alike have praised the film’s horror-comedy element, highlighting the extraordinary and brave culmination of the story, major connection to nostalgia and Kartik’s powerful performance, with his charm & comic as goofy and iconic character Rooh Baba. Despite a huge Diwali clash, Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 thrived at the box office over the weekend globally, proving that well-executed storytelling and a loved star can attract massive crowds, independent of lavish budgets or grand promotions. Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Powered by Kartik Aaryan’s star appeal and strong buzz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 achieved what industry insiders initially dismissed as a risky move. Many saw the film’s modest budget and genre as potential setbacks, a near "harakiri" in the competitive Diwali season. However, the makers’ confidence in Kartik and the film’s unique horror-comedy mix has paid off significantly. Moreover, Kartik’s jaw-dropping performance has turned the film into an unexpected box-office monster. The global success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has accentuated how bold choices and faith in rising stars can defy traditional expectations, proving that creativity and conviction often trump budget and scale.

Remarkably, After, Love Aaj Kal opening of 12 Cr, Pati Patni aur Woh 9.10 Cr, Luka Chuppi 8.1 Cr, Chandu Champion 4.25 Cr., SatyaPrem Ki Katha 9.25 Cr., Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening of 14.11 Cr., now with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik booked the opening of 36.60 Cr. which is kind of breaking his own record and registering a new one. His overall journey at the box office is remarkable to note as his films have constantly been strengthening his market value. This consistent nature of booking a profitable first-day collection has also positioned him as one of the safest stars for the producers to vouch for. Trade Analysts have also reciprocated the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kartik's persistent nature.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, “Kartik Aaryan is now a bonafide superstar. Opening with an impressive 36.60Cr on its first day and achieving 100 Cr feet on a weekend, and that too in a clash is nothing sort of extraordinary. He has delivered a blockbuster Diwali release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed all expectations. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he has consistently delivered, won a huge fanbase across age groups and very importantly, kept his head down. Moreover, the film has opened HUGE in OVERSEAS as well. This is truly terrific and a major milestone for Kartik. The actor has not just scored exceedingly well in India but now has also reached overseas audiences and that too across all conventional Indian markets for Bollywood releases, which is great. His market value is only set to grow further."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be a game-changer for Kartik Aaryan and the film’s creator Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), marking a pivotal moment in Bollywood. This victory is not just a box office win but a disruption of the established industry order. The film’s success will elevate Kartik’s standing as a leading star and encourage filmmakers to take bold, creative risks. It’s an industry-shaking event that could redefine how future films are conceived and marketed. Kartik Aaryan has given it all to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, becoming one of the few actors in Bollywood known for such dedication. From intense promotions to full engagement with fans, Kartik’s commitment was evident in every aspect of the film’s release. He poured his energy into connecting with audiences, a move that paid off as viewers responded to his genuine enthusiasm and dedication. This all-in approach set him apart, showing fans his unwavering belief in the film. Kartik’s passionate involvement not only boosted the film’s success but also strengthened his bond with audiences, who embraced his commitment wholeheartedly.

Taran Adarsh says, “This Diwali is truly a game changer for Kartik Aaryan, because, first of all Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken a spectacular start across the boards despite a very tough opponent releasing alongside. Secondly, besides the fantastic start all across the board, the film has emerged to be Kartik's biggest opener and will be the fastest film of Kartik to score 100 Cr. in 3 days, which is indeed a huge achievement for the actor. Thirdly, most importantly, in comparison to his other films, apples to apples, his last biggest opener was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which did a business of 14.11 Cr. on day 1 and here you have Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with 36.60 Cr. on day 1, which is more than double with which it has flown across from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on its day one. So, for Kartik, it's definitely a game-changer. The franchise is synonymous with Kartik. He has arrived in a very big manner.”

Akshay Rathi, “As a film exhibitor, I enjoy Kartik Aaryan's work, but as an entrepreneur, I truly respect the extent to which he invests himself in his films! I can't think of any other actor in his generation who makes & markets films with as much conviction, skin in the game & ambition. His risk-taking appetite & willingness to operate as a partner in the value chain, rather than a vendor will enable producers to mount even bigger films with him & that is sure to catapult him to a position of superstardom!