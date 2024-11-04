Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening in Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, flaunts 'housefull' board

ANI |
Nov 04, 2024 09:22 AM IST

As his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, takes a grand start, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Sunday by visiting Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Amid the success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. Dressed in a cool checkered shirt, Kartik stood on top of his car holding a Housefull sign as he beamed with a big smile. The actor was also seen posing for the cameras. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses slight dip but enters 100 crore club in India)

Kartik Aaryan poses with the housefull board at a screening of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan poses with the housefull board at a screening of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 in Mumbai

Kartik surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening

He was also seen interacting with a sea of fans who were thrilled to see him and also took selfies with them. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw particularly strong performances in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating 15.91 crore from these venues.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of Munjya and Stree 2, setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office clash

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, part of his Cop Universe.

Singham Again features a galaxy of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //