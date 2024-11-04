Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening in Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, flaunts 'housefull' board

Amid the success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. Dressed in a cool checkered shirt, Kartik stood on top of his car holding a Housefull sign as he beamed with a big smile. The actor was also seen posing for the cameras. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses slight dip but enters ₹100 crore club in India) Kartik Aaryan poses with the housefull board at a screening of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 in Mumbai

Kartik surprises fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 screening

He was also seen interacting with a sea of fans who were thrilled to see him and also took selfies with them. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw particularly strong performances in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating ₹15.91 crore from these venues.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of Munjya and Stree 2, setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office clash

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, part of his Cop Universe.

Singham Again features a galaxy of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.