Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses 120 crore

Rohit Shetty's newest Cop Universe film, Singham Again, has finished its opening weekend on a very high note. The film registered a strong day one, earning ₹43.50 crore, and while it saw marginal dips over the next two days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer still managed to close the weekend with a strong ₹121-crore domestic net haul. (Also read: Stars align for Singham Again: Strength of Rohit Shetty film is its ensemble casting, writing) Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film enters the 100-crore club

Singham Again box office collection

Singham Again earned ₹86 crore net in India in its first two days. According to Sacnilk, the action saga added ₹35 crore net in the domestic market on day 3. This took the film into the 100-crore club and its total haul to an impressive ₹121 crore. Singham Again's Sunday earnings were around 17% lower than its Saturday collections. However, many trade pundits have attributed this to the Bhai Dooj festival on the day in many parts of India.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is also part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. Singham Again sees Akshay and Ranveer in cameos alongside Ajay, and also introduces new characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, along with a cameo from Salman Khan.

Singham Again lifetime run

After this strong weekend, Singham Again should look to consolidate over the weekdays. The important test of the film's longevity and lifetime run will come on Monday, as both the weekend and the festival end. The film needs to avoid a major drop on Monday, in order to sustain its momentum and gear up for a healthy lifetime run. Trade analysts are predicting that Singham Again should easily cross ₹300 crore but anything over that will depend on its holding power beyond the Diwali weekend.