Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again is a hit; fans call it ‘biggest Diwali dhamaka’

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again was released in theatres on November 1. While the film features an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor headlining and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in key roles, the audience had a special surprise in store for them—Salman Khan. (Also Read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release live updates) Salman Khan's cop character Singham Again makes a cameo in Singham Again.

The last few weeks saw rumours that Salman shot a scene for the film as his cop character, Chulbul Pandey, from Dabangg, fans were thrilled to see this come to fruition on screen after the film’s release. Here’s how they reacted.

‘Sabse bada superstar’

If the clips shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, most of them seemed so thrilled to see Salman’s character come on-screen that they screamed the loudest. Sharing a clip, one fan wrote, “Chulbul Pandey is back. Biggest Diwali dhamaka.”

Another fan shared a similar clip in which fans scream ‘Chulbul bhai’, writing, “LATEST: Megastar SALMAN KHAN in #SinghamAgain! Just look at the audience reaction Desh ka sabse bada superstar! (country’s biggest superstar)”

One fan thought this was Salman’s Chulbul in ‘supreme form’ given that he now sported a beard along with the character’s trademark moustache, “#SalmanKhan ENTRY in #SinghamAgain this is the power of megastar Salman is in SUPREME FORM as Chulbul.” A fan commented, “Theater Turn Into Stadium.” Numerous fans also shared clips of Salman’s new look as Chulbul, writing ‘mass’ with fire emojis.

Not everyone was as happy with it, given that Chulbul Pandey only makes a cameo towards the end of the film, setting up things for the next part - Mission Chulbul Singham. “An Iconic Character wasted,” wrote one fan with broken hearted emojis. “Disappointed barbaad na bgm na kuch na chulbul look barbad kardiya charector ko...isse achha tu na karte (Disappointed that they ruined Chulbul’s look and the bgm, they shouldn’t have not done it at all),” wrote a fan.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is Rohit's fifth instalment in his cop universe and a direct sequel to his 2014 film Singham Returns. The film sees Ajay reprise his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena as Avni, Ranveer as Simmba and Akshay as Sooryavanshi. New characters are also introduced: Deepika as Shakti Shetty, Tiger as Satya Bali, and Arjun as Danger Lanka.