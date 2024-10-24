Akshay Kumar's lunch date with Singham Again team without Ranveer, Kareena, Deepika, has a Salman Khan connection

Akshay Kumar joins Singham Again team on a lunch date

Akshay shared a picture in which he was joined by Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Akshay and Arjun are seen laughing while having a light-hearted conversation. The former captioned his post as, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein (We all had many fun conversations today)…#SinghamAgain.”

While mentioning Chulbul (funny and mischievous in Hindi), Akshay also hinted at Salman Khan's character name from Dabanng franchise.

A fan commented, “Is this a hint that Chulbul Pandey is also a part of this film?” Another fan wrote, “Oh damn! Bhai (Salman Khan) in Singham Guarantied.” A fan also wrote, “Salman Khan Entered in cop universe confirmed…(fire and thumbs up emoji).” A fan while expressing his excitement commented, “Chulbul Pandey or dikh jaate to maje aa jaate (It would be so much fun if Chulbul Pandey would be seen in the film).”

Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again

There have been speculations about Salman doing a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. However, after recent death threats on the actor following the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique, his security have been a major concern. The rumours about him opting out of the Ajay starrer were put to an end after a presser from Rohit Shetty Films confirmed his cameo.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. While Akshay and Ranveer reprise the characters of Sooryavanshi and Simmba respectively, Deepika and Tiger are the new addition to the cop universe. Arjun plays the antagonist in the movie which is a modern retelling of Ramayana over the concept of victory of good over evil. The film is directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios.

Singham Again releases on November 1, 2024.