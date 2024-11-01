Singham Again first review out: Salman Khan's cameo 'gets all the whistles', Rohit Shetty has created ‘magic’

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has released in theatres on November 1. The action-packed spectacle is meant to be an Avengers-style crossover for the characters of his Cop Universe. Naturally, the film is filled to the brim with stars and cameos. The first review for the film came from a supposed special screening held on the eve of the release, and it was all praise. (Also read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, whose film merits a trip to the theatre this Diwali?) Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor

Singham Again first review

An X (formerly Twitter) handle called Bollywood Bell tweeted its review of Singham Again late on Thursday night, giving it 4.5 stars from their side. The tweet called the film an 'action-packed blockbuster': "Director #RohitShetty has created the same magic as he did for #Simmba but this time in a large way."

There was special praise for the way the filmmaker presented the stars. "The Presentation of #AjayDevgn is phenomenal, especially the entry sequence, the fight scenes, the acting is just totally stunning. #AkshayKumar will please you away. He looks so badass cop and even his action sequences are Top notch. Whereas talking about the villain #ArjunKapoor is not perfect but he looks absolutely brilliant in all action sequences and whenever the face-off of Ajay Devgn & Arjun happens," read the review.

Bollywood Bell praised Deepika Padukone's cameo but called Ranveer Singh's presence in the film 'bogus'. The review also praised the VFX, saying it was 'far better as we expected'. It called the action sequences the film's highlight.

Salman Khan aces the game

But the review reserved the highest of compliments for Salman Khan, who appears in the film as his iconic Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey. "Megastar #SalmanKhan's THREE MINUTES Cameo receiving all the whistles & screams. #ChulbulPandey aced the cameo game," it read.

The film's team has maintained that there are no special screenings before release apart from a few for CBFC members and international critics. However, those reviews usually arrive on the day of the release. Hence, this analysis can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Singham Again is currently running in theatres. The film has clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.