Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, whose film merits a trip to the theatre this Diwali?

This year, Diwali marks the release of two of the biggest Hindi films of the year - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The high-octane clash has the film trade buzzing, with many speculating if either or both films can turn the tide for Bollywood, which has had a disappointing year so far. Ahead of the release, we give you a lowdown on which film would be better suited for you if you're planning a trip to the theatre this festive weekend. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn has the edge in Diwali clash, but Kartik Aaryan can spring a surprise) Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Both big-budget films are releasing on November 1

Why you should watch Singham Again

Singham Again comes from the stable of Rohit Shetty and is an out-and-out commercial action film. It features a heavy-duty star cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The trailer makes it clear that this is the most Rohit Shetty movie ever, with cars flying, bullets defying gravity, and loads of dialogue. So anyone in want of masala entertainment this weekend should head to watch Singham Again. The film also marries elements of Ramayana with the narrative of Bajirao Singham's life, making it all the more apt for a Diwali watch.

Singham Again also has something for everyone, as it includes several popular stars and caters to each fandom with dhamakedaar entries and elevation points for all actors. In addition, a story of the victory of good over evil makes sense to watch on Diwali, the festival commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. On top of all that, entertainers like Singham Again have traditionally been the audience's choice on Diwalis (Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Tiger 3 are among the biggest Diwali hits over the years).

Why you should watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy, a genre that has gained currency in India in recent years. Like Singham Again, it carried forward the legacy of a franchise. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also marks the comeback of the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan. As a result, fans of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa have something to look forward to. The film also brings in Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, increasing the star power. The horror-comedy genre has been the most successful one for Bollywood of late, courtesy of the success of Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also earned ₹266 crore two years ago. A well-made horror comedy could be just the break you need this festive weekend.

Contrary to classical horror films, these ones are not as scary that family audiences can't watch. On top of it, Kartik Aaryan's popularity with children means that the film does make sense for families, and family outings are what the festivals are all about. Most importantly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a fun watch, with elements of comedy, some great comic actors, and the trademark Anees Bazmee humour. It may be a better watch for those who tend to avoid heavy-duty action during festive times.

To sum it up

To each, his own should be the funda when deciding which movie is better. The audiences are lucky that they have two heavily-anticipated films to choose from this weekend. Singham Again will make sense to those who want pure entertainers and are action fans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will appeal to fans of horror comedies and those who look for breezier films. And if you are one of those who simply love films, my suggestion is to book a ticket for both over the weekend and have a happy Diwali.

A word of caution, though! Having watched neither film so far, this suggestion/advice is based solely on the trailers. I can vouch for the promise and potential of these films, not the quality. But here's hoping that both these films can entertain audiences like many others have on Diwalis of the years past.