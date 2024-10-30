Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay Devgn's film eyes 35 cr against Kartik Aaryan movie's 25 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 soars high in Gujarat

The report stated that advance sales for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have opened for for 4552 shows. The Anees Bazmee directorial has sold 63,317 tickets and has grossed ₹1.69 crore crore in sales. Currently, Gujarat is the top-performing belt for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with 50 almost houseful shows from 965 shows opened so far. The latest all-India advance booking net collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were recorded as ₹4.74 crore by Sacnilk. The portal also estimated the net advance booking earnings of Singham Again as ₹2.54 crore.

Ajay Devgn's actioner vs Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy

Though Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is not yet ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in terms of ticket sales, this is only because the action-drama was yet to open its full-fledged advance till Tuesday. Despite limited capacity in Maharashtra, on 987 shows, Singham Again got a huge response in the state. The movie has now recorded a spike in its shows since Tuesday. It has now opened advance bookings for 4041 shows, selling 25,638 tickets and grossing ₹75.36 lakh.

The report also claimed that at an all-India level, the screen ratio will be 60:40 between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 respectively. As per recent trends, the trade experts are predicting Singham Again to open in the range of ₹35 crore while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is looking to open in the range of ₹23-25 crore.

About Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are scheduled to release this Friday on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others in pivotal characters.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is threeqel in the horror-comedy franchise. While Kartik Aaryan resumes his character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit are the new additions to the film. Vidya Balan is once again resuming the role of Manjulika in the supernatural-comedy.