Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3-Singham Again clash turns bitter? Singham theme pulled off YouTube after copyright strike by T-Series

The title track of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again was released on Saturday. The video, posted on YouTube and other major social media platforms, infused elements from the original Singham theme (from the 2011) film with a new score composed by Ravi Basrur. However, on Monday, many noted that the song was unavailable on YouTube. A message in place of the thumbnail showed that it was taken down after a copyright strike by T-Series. Singham Again title song features Ajay Devgn

Singham Again title song deleted and re-uploaded

The Singham Again title song was posted on Saregama Music's YouTube channel on Saturday but was noticed missing on early Monday morning. Many social media users posted about the puzzling phenomenon, sharing screenshots of the missing video. The message said, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by T-Series."

On Tuesday, an edited version of the song was re-uploaded on the YouTube channel. Listeners noted that the re-uploaded version was missing the iconic Singham theme from the previous two films. The theme was composed for the 2011 film by Ajay-Atul, and the soundtrack was released by T-Series.

A source from Saregama Music tells HT on the condition of anonymity, "Yes, there was a minor issue with the Singham Again title track regarding certain sections that had received copyright claims. But it was sorted out as soon as possible."

Internet reacts

However, the deletion and the restoration generated quite a lot of buzz on social media, particularly because T-Series is the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film clashing with Singham Again at the box office on Diwali. "Planned by T-Series?" wondered one person on Reddit. Another commented on YouTube, "Singham Again movie ke sath bura hua hai ab hamko hi support dikhana hoga (Singham Again movie has been targetted. We must support it)." However, sources say this was a standard practice that most music houses routinely do when any YouTube video incorporates their IP.

The Singham Again title track features vocals of Santhosh Venky, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will be releasing in theatres on November 1 for the Diwali weekend.