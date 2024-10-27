Madhuri Dixit reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again's box office clash: ‘Audience have to decide which one…’

Madhuri on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash

Madhuri recalled a similar incident during the initial days of her career. She said, “I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, two films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well. So you never know. And it's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theatre; that's where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, ‘We have a good product; please come and watch'."

Madhuri also said, “It's very hard to predict which film will run or not. But I know that we have made a good product. But we all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now, my hope would be just, ‘I hope they like it.’”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. Set to hit theatres on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.