Vidya Balan falls on stage during Ami Je Tomar 3.0 performance with Madhuri Dixit, continues dancing; fans laud her

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan won the hearts of fans as they danced together on stage to their new song, Ami Je Tomar 3.0, from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, at an event in Mumbai. In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Vidya fell down on the stage. She impressed fans as she gracefully continued dancing. (Also Read | Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit-Vidya Balan's epic dance face-off blends music with mystery and horror) Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit performed to Ami Je Tomar 3.0 song.

Vidya falls on stage

In the clip, Vidya and Madhuri Dixit were seen dancing next to each other. Suddenly, Vidya fell but continued dancing, keeping her poise. She got up and stood closer to Madhuri who guided her with the next steps. The audience clapped as their performance came to a close.

Fans react to Vidya's performance

A fan wrote, "Wow, how gracefully she managed herself when she fell down and even completed the performance. What poise!" A comment read, "Madhuri's dexterity in directing when she forgot the movements after the fall!" A person said, "Madhuri ma'am, hats off to you how you support Vidya ma'am." "Look at the other lady also supports her in every move which was not scripted this grace comes only through the experience," commented another fan. An Instagram user said, "That's how you make the stumble into a power move."

Vidya reacts to her fall

Later, Vidya praised Madhuri and said that she always wanted to dance with her since she watched her performing on the hit track, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. She said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today one of my dreams came true. When I saw Ek Do Teen, I wished to dance like her and today, I performed with her, of course I fell, but the way she handled me, she is Madhuri Dixit." Although the track has always been loved by the audience since the release of the first instalment, this time it showcased a powerful face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. Apart from Madhuri, Vidya, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, among others. Set to hit theatres on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.