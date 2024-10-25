Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit-Vidya Balan's epic dance face-off blends music with mystery and horror

The new version of Ami Je Tomar released on October 25. The song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan titled Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is set in the backdrop of a royal courtroom. Vidya, who had performed to the song in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhuliayaa (2007) is seen in an iconic dance face-off in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's latest track. (Also read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Clash of Ajay-Kartik films intensifies; T-Series approaches CCI, demands 50% screens) Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's epic dance off blends music with horror.

Vidya Balan reprises Ami Je Tomar with Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri and Vidya are seen dressed in traditional attires as royal courtesans. The setup gives a vintage vibe as they perform in the courtroom. Madhuri, who had earlier performed classical dance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, looked ethereal as a dancer from the ancient times. The music video showcases the mysterious elements of past and present. Vidya and Madhuri's character's are shown having tensions among each other with the former being jealous of the latter during the dance-off.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the song while the music is composed by Amaal Malik and Sameer has penned the lyrics

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is about the spirit of Manjulika living in an old mansion wrecking havoc for centuries. In the trailer, Vidya Balan's character screams, as she returns, “I'm Manjulika”. Kartik Aaryan once again plays the character of Ruhan aka Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Madhuri is the new addition to the movie as another Manjulika, creating a new twist to the plot.

Apart from Kartik, Madhuri and Vidya, the horror-comedy also features Triptii Dimri. Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Rose Sardana, Kanchan Mullick and others also play pivotal characters in the movie. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan and others in crucial roles.