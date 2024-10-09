Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan befuddled about who is Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit teams up with Vidya Balan

The much-awaited trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, was unveiled on Wednesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, T-Series posted the nearly four minute long video. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a blend of psychological horror and comedy. The film's trailer was launched at an event in Jaipur. (Also Read | Anees Bazmee recalls directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with leg injury, says ‘I was in a lot of pain…’) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in stills from trailer.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

The video began with a brief about Manjulika and how she has been wreaking havoc for centuries. Vidya Balan's character screams, as she returns, “I'm Manjulika”. Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, talks about how people should take advantage of ghosts instead of getting scared. The trailer also gives glimpses of some humorous moments featuring Kartik, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The situation soon turns grim as Majulika returns. However, she is seen taking Madhuri Dixit's body as hostage to create chaos. Madhuri's character then screams, “I'm Manjulika.” Between romance and comedy, Rooh Baba tries to deal with Manjulika. However, he faces another challenge as both Vidya and Madhuri's characters are seen as Manjulika.

The trailer ends with Triptii Dimri's character telling Rooh Baba that they will soon be married. However, after smiling briefly, he shouts and walks away. Triptii is seemingly playing a character who is dead. Rajesh Sharma is also part of the trailer.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film marks Vidya's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. It also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. The second instalment, which released in 2022, featured Tabu and Kiara Advani along with Kartik.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees for the sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Anees on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Recently, Anees spoke about the film with news agency ANI. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a project very close to my heart. We have pushed the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining. Working with such a talented cast and the entire team, from crew members to technicians, has been an absolute pleasure, and I'm confident the audience will enjoy the journey we've crafted for them," he told ANI.