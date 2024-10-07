Anees Bazmee recalls directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with leg injury, says ‘I was in a lot of pain…’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, talked about the challenges he faced during the shoot of his project and how he suffered a leg injury on the sets. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan as Manjulika returns angrier than ever; Kartik Aaryan romances Triptii Dimri) Anees Bazmee’s next will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

What Anees said

"One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg. The injury occurred just a week or ten days before filming began." Despite doctors advising him to rest for 4 to 6 months, Bazmee decided to proceed with the scheduled shooting to meet the announced Diwali release date. "If I had delayed shooting, we would have missed the date," he said in a statement shared by his team.

However, he continued to work as he believed it would help him in recovery. "I also felt that if I stayed at home, I wouldn't recover quickly. My decision to start shooting shocked everyone. I was in a lot of pain, but we pushed through, and I completed more than half of the film while sitting in my chair," he added.

More details

Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, he spoke about his upcoming project and shared his working experience with Vidya Balan.

He shared, "She is an amazing actor. In this film, I think she has worked very hard. I like her in every film. But in this film, she has done such beautiful work that I have become a fan of her. I can never forget this experience of working with her. It was such a beautiful atmosphere. And we had so much fun. When we were shooting on the last day, I was very emotional..."

He also shared why he thought of featuring Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "I had planned a film with Kartik before. And it didn't come out because of some reason. When I read the script and the producers said that we were thinking of Kartik, I was very happy. It suits the character perfectly and it will work very well."

This latest chapter features Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, a ghost hunter tasked with confronting Manjulika. While appreciating the work of Kartik, the director said, "If you have seen him in the second part, you will surely like his work even more in this one. He has done a fantastic job."

Talking about the film, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on Friday, marking the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic character Manjulika.

The teaser opens with the haunting notes of "Ami Je Tomar," heralding Vidya's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007.

The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands. In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines.

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi?"

The teaser offers a glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape from her dungeon, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Prior to the teaser release, the filmmakers teased fans with an intriguing poster depicting a haunted palace and silhouettes of ghosts overtaking a dark sky.

In a post on Instagram, Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika...Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali," igniting excitement for the film's release.

Earlier the film's team also shared a blood-stained door poster shared by Aaryan, building anticipation for a spine-chilling cinematic experience this Diwali.

Celebrating the film's wrap, he shared a video of the cast and crew enjoying cake together, exclaiming, "Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali."

Set to release during the Diwali festival in 2024, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises to deliver a blend of psychological horror and comedy that the franchise is known for.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement about Balan's return, stating on Instagram, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

