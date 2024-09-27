Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya Balan as Manjulika returns angrier than ever; Kartik Aaryan romances Triptii Dimri

T-Series on Friday unveiled the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. Taking to its YouTube channel, T-Series posted a nearly two-minute-long video. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan takes a ‘chaat break’ in Orchha while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in stills from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser.

Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika

The video begins with Vidya Balan's voiceover as she abuses a woman for giving her throne to another person. Vidya as Manjulika screams as she lifts a heavy chair saying, “How many times will you snatch it from me? It is my throne. Mine!”

Kartik Aaryan stars as Rooh Baba

Kartik Aaryan is seen reprising his role as Rooh Baba who faces the demon. He says, "People are fools who get scared of ghosts." The teaser also gives a glimpse of romance between Kartik and Triptii Dimri. Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar also feature in the teaser of the horror comedy.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With their iconic characters clashing, the stage is set for an electrifying battle that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With chills, laughs, and a thrilling storyline, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be the perfect festive entertainer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and a project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release in theatres on Diwali this year. It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The music of the film has been given by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik and others. Sameer, Rashmi Virag, Aditya Rikhari, Dhrruv Yogi and Som are the lyricists.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Vidya had essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by T Series. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale. Its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film starred Kartik along with Tabu and Kiara Advani.