Kartik Aaryan takes a ‘chaat break’ in Orchha while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan is in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and he couldn't resist the temptation of savouring the local delicacies. He took a short break to indulge in a flavourful 'chaat break', and shared the moments on social media. Also read: Abs and attitude: Kartik Aaryan's latest shirtless photo leaves fans breathless Orchha is also known for its Mughal architecture like Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Chaturbhuj Temple.

Kartik's chaat adventure

The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram to share pictures of his outing, and him enjoying chaat at a local vendor. The 'chaat break' also turned into an impromptu photo session, with Kartik sharing several pictures of himself enjoying the chaat.

It was a moment of delight for the fans as well. His fans are seen swarming around him in the pictures. He kept the caption simple, and wrote, “Just Chaat-ing”.

What is Kartik doing in Orchha

After completing the shoot in Mumbai and Kolkata, Kartik in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story. The team will be stationed there till July. Post that, another schedule is planned for shoot before the film wraps up,” a source told Hindustan Times some time back.

Orchha is known for its Mughal architecture like Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Chaturbhuj Temple, and the source shared that the team is expected to explore some of these scenic locations in the film.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Apart from Kartik and Triptii Dimri, BB 3 sees the return of actor Vidya Balan, who starred in the first part of the film in 2007. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is also a new addition to the franchise, while Anees Bazmee is returning as the director for the third part after helming the second part in 2020. Earlier, it was supposed to get a solo theatrical release this Diwali, but now director Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will be clashing with it at the box office.

On the work front

Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. The biopic sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik earned rave reviews for his performance in the film.