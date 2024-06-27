 Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan's film close to making ₹100 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan's film close to making 100 crore

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 27, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is maintaining its momentum at the box office, despite the pace going up on some days, and low on some days. After around two weeks of its release, the Kabir Khan directorial has registered business of over 60 crore, taking another step towards entering the 100 crore club. (Also read: Chandu Champion so close to 50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now)

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. It released on June 14.

Chandu Champion’s box office run

The film collected 2.15 crore on its second Wednesday, taking the total to 64.16 crore. The film is seeing steady traffic on the weekdays as well.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 crore on its Day 1 (Friday), and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 crore on Saturday.

The film saw a remarkable growth on Day 3 (Sunday), collecting 11.01 crore, growing strong because of word of mouth, and positive reviews.

It registered 6.01 crore on Day 4. After holding strong over the weekend, the film maintained its hold on Day 5, with the collection of 3.6 crore. The film minted 3.40 crore on Day 6, and earned 3.01 crore on Day 7 and 3.32 crore on Day 8.

On Day 9, the film got a business of 6.30 crore, and 8.01 crore on Day 10, 2.1 crore on Day 11, and 2.1 crore on Day 12. On Day 13, the business was of 2.15 crore.

Opening up about the response at the box office, trade expert Girish Johar tweeted, “So #ChanduChampion did bring some respite at the #BoxOffice, is truly appreciated & celebrated film as well. Had the music been better or good would have definitely added more strength to its legs at the BO. #KartikAaryan has added another feather to his cap & is being truly loved in the film”.

More about the film

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traces different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. The film is jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan's film close to making 100 crore
