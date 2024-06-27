Chandu Champion box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan's film close to making 100 crore

The sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. It released on June 14.

Chandu Champion’s box office run

The film collected ₹2.15 crore on its second Wednesday, taking the total to ₹64.16 crore. The film is seeing steady traffic on the weekdays as well.

Chandu Champion collected ₹5.40 crore on its Day 1 (Friday), and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in ₹7.70 crore on Saturday.

The film saw a remarkable growth on Day 3 (Sunday), collecting ₹11.01 crore, growing strong because of word of mouth, and positive reviews.

It registered ₹6.01 crore on Day 4. After holding strong over the weekend, the film maintained its hold on Day 5, with the collection of ₹3.6 crore. The film minted ₹3.40 crore on Day 6, and earned ₹3.01 crore on Day 7 and ₹3.32 crore on Day 8.

On Day 9, the film got a business of ₹6.30 crore, and ₹8.01 crore on Day 10, ₹2.1 crore on Day 11, and ₹2.1 crore on Day 12. On Day 13, the business was of ₹2.15 crore.

Opening up about the response at the box office, trade expert Girish Johar tweeted, “So #ChanduChampion did bring some respite at the #BoxOffice, is truly appreciated & celebrated film as well. Had the music been better or good would have definitely added more strength to its legs at the BO. #KartikAaryan has added another feather to his cap & is being truly loved in the film”.

More about the film

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traces different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. The film is jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.