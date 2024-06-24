 Chandu Champion so close to ₹50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandu Champion so close to 50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 24, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has maintained a steady streak. It is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine with praises pouring in for his latest film Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film had a wide release globally, with 3200 screens in India and 1300 screens outside of India. The film is climbing the ladder of success. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacts as Karan Johar reviews Chandu Champion, calls it actor's 'career-best performance': Means a lot…)

Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in the sports film, Chandu Champion.
Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in the sports film, Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion tells the tale of a determined athlete. Kartik portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. With the film inching towards the 50 crore mark, we take a look at biggest money minters till now.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released over a year later than when it was scheduled to release because of Covid-19 pandemic, and emerged as a huge blockbuster. It turned out to be Kartik’s biggest box office opener and became his highest-earning film too. It collected over 220 crore worldwide.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha was theatrically released on 29 June 2023 to positive reviews. It was commercially successful, registering a business of 117.77 crore worldwide. Kartik was seen as a supportive and caring husband in the film, which also features Kiara Advani. It puts spotlight on the issue of the trauma that follows rape, and importance of consent.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

It was this film which brought Kartik into the 100 crore club in Bollywood. After rising to prominence with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which proved his worth at the box office. It was his first Rs. 100 crore nett India grosser. The movie collected around 108 crores at the box office.

Luka Chuppi

Another of his films that made it into the 100-crore club was Luka Chuppi. Laxman Utekar's rom-com dealt with the idea of live-in relationships in small-town India, where they are heavily frowned upon. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. The film clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya at the box office. It earned 128.8 crore.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The franchise made Kartik famous. And luck turned in favour with the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Keeping alive the legacy of its sequel, the film worked well. It made 88 crore on a budget of 22 crore. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chandu Champion so close to 50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On