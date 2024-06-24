Chandu Champion so close to 50 crore haul: ​Check out Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office hits​ till now

Chandu Champion tells the tale of a determined athlete. Kartik portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. With the film inching towards the ₹50 crore mark, we take a look at biggest money minters till now.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released over a year later than when it was scheduled to release because of Covid-19 pandemic, and emerged as a huge blockbuster. It turned out to be Kartik’s biggest box office opener and became his highest-earning film too. It collected over ₹220 crore worldwide.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha was theatrically released on 29 June 2023 to positive reviews. It was commercially successful, registering a business of ₹117.77 crore worldwide. Kartik was seen as a supportive and caring husband in the film, which also features Kiara Advani. It puts spotlight on the issue of the trauma that follows rape, and importance of consent.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

It was this film which brought Kartik into the ₹100 crore club in Bollywood. After rising to prominence with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which proved his worth at the box office. It was his first Rs. 100 crore nett India grosser. The movie collected around 108 crores at the box office.

Luka Chuppi

Another of his films that made it into the ₹100-crore club was Luka Chuppi. Laxman Utekar's rom-com dealt with the idea of live-in relationships in small-town India, where they are heavily frowned upon. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. The film clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya at the box office. It earned ₹128.8 crore.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The franchise made Kartik famous. And luck turned in favour with the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Keeping alive the legacy of its sequel, the film worked well. It made ₹88 crore on a budget of ₹22 crore. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.