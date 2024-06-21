Chandu Champion box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan film dips further, crosses 35 crore

Chandu Champion box office collection day 7: The Kartik Aaryan-starrer witnesses a dip in collections during the weekdays. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has finally crossed the ₹35 crore mark at the box office. The soprts drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari plays matchmaker, roasts him on The Great Indian Kapil Show finale) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion box office update

As per the latest report, Chandu Champion collected ₹ 2.50 crore on its seventh day of release, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection for the film so far. Chandu Champion opened to ₹ 4.75 crore on day one and went on to collect ₹7 crore on day two. On day three, the film collected ₹ 9.75 crore- its highest single-day earnings so far, and on day four, the collections were at ₹ 5 crore. Day 5 saw a dip, when it collected ₹ 3.25 crore, while day 6 stopped at ₹ 3 crore. With day 7 collections into account, the film has now taken the India total to ₹ 35.25 crore. The report also adds that Chandu Champion had an overall 11.71 percent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik's portrayal earned praise upon release, with many calling it his ‘career-best’. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, “Give it to Kartik Aaryan for imbibing Murli's personality and demeanour so effortlessly and bringing it to life with an earnest performance that showcases his dedication to detail. All the workshops and training reflect in every frame, and the physical transformation he has undergone to look the part, bowls you over at several places, especially in the wrestling and boxing sequences.”