Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari plays matchmaker, roasts him on The Great Indian Kapil Show finale

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in praise for his poignant portrayal of former Indian Paralympic Olympian Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. Besides his work, the actor is also a favourite subject of gossip in relation to his personal life. Recently, Kartik for the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, who acted as a matchmaker. (Also read: Chandu Champion box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sees dip, might cross ₹30 cr) Kartik Aaryan's mom Dr Mala Tiwari turned his matchmaker in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kartik Aaryan's mother roasts

The promo shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show's Instagram handle began with Kartik saying, “I was never as nervous as I am today.” Mala interrupted and said, “I will speak nothing but the truth.” The Chandu Champion actor then tells his mother, “Please say something positive (about me).” Kapil Sharma jokingly remarked, “I am thinking if she (Mala Tiwari) spies on her son so much, I wonder what she does to you (referring to Kartik's father Dr Manish Tiwari).” Mala also turned matchmaker for her son as she interviewed girls from the audience. When one of them mentioned that she was a doctor, Kartik couldn't help but blush. The comedy series premieres on June 21, Saturday, at 9 PM on Netflix.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

About Chandu Champion

Kartik's Chandu Champion is based on the life of Paralympic gold-medalist Murlikant Petkar. The Kabir Khan directorial also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters. Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala have co-produced the film under their respective banners – Kabir Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Chandu Champion was released on June 14 worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

Kartik is currently busy with Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor reprises his role of Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the thrid installment. Vidya Balan, who was the protagonist in Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar is back in the latest sequel. Animal fame Tripti Dimri is the new entrant in the franchise. The under-production movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Kartik-Tripti starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for Diwali 2024 release.