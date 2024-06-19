Chandu Champion box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sees dip, might cross 30 cr

Chandu Champion box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan-led film has witnessed a further dip in the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the biopic sports drama has collected ₹ 3. 25 crore on its fifth day of release, which also marks its first Tuesday. Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. (Also read: From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu: 8 actors who played older roles on big screen) Kartik Aaryan in the first poster for Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion box office update

The report adds that the film is yet to cross ₹ 30 crore in India so far. Chandu Champion earned ₹ 4.75 crore on day one and ₹7 crore on day two. On day three, the film collected ₹ 9.75 crore- its highest single-day earnings yet, and on day four, the film minted ₹ 5 crore. With day five collections into account, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has collected ₹29.75 crore in India. Chandu Champion had an overall 13.86 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

More details

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik plays the titular character across many phases in his multi-faceted life, from being an Indian Army soldier to a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Several members of the film industry also praised the film. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his X account to share, “Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan’s cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’ s work is mind blowing . My hats off to the editor.”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "An extraordinary athlete who just refuses to give up or surrender to the adversities life throws at him, Murli's journey from being an underdog to a champion truly inspires and moves you.