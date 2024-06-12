 The Great Indian Kapil Show: Badshah recalls bizarre fan request for selfie in washroom. Watch | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Badshah recalls bizarre fan request for selfie in washroom. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 12, 2024 01:01 PM IST

Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla will be the upcoming guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Check out the new teaser promo below.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will have musical artists Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla in their upcoming episode. Netflix India dropped a new teaser of the episode, which had the three of them having a gala time chatting with Kapil about their careers, music and more. At one point, Badshah recalled how he had a fan ask him for a selfie while he was at the urinal. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Mary Kom hilariously mixes up the names of Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. Watch)

Badshah talked about a weird fan request in The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Badshah talked about a weird fan request in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

About the next episode

In the teaser, Kapil teases Karan about shooting a music video with real tigers. Karan said that he was ready to run if required. To this, Kapil asks if he really thought that he could run to save his life. Badshah adds that even he was scared. To this, Kapil says he must be since he has better ‘leg piece’.

The teaser also shows a glimpse of a musical performance with the three of them on stage. Meanwhile, Kapil also asks them if they have had any bizarre fan experiences. To this, Badshah nods and says it occurred once at an urinal. Karan joked that it must have been stressful! The teaser ended with Sunil Grover dressed in a huge boxer costume, making a hilarious entry.

More details

Last week The Great Indian Kapil Show had three Indian sports women Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra. During the episode, Sania was also seen play-acting as a housewife who serves tea to Kapil, who acted as the toxic mother-in-law. Sania left everyone in splits with her comebacks, when she said how the tea must have no effect on her as they are filled with poison from inside.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Saturday, 8 PM, on Netflix.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / The Great Indian Kapil Show: Badshah recalls bizarre fan request for selfie in washroom. Watch
