Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion gets rave reviews by celebs: ‘You have to see it to believe it’

The film released on Friday (June 14), and several celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts after watching the biopic in the early screening.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Glowing feedback by celebs

Actor Ananya was spotted at the screening in Mumbai, and she took to social media to share her thoughts. Sharing the poster of the film on her Instagram stories, she penned, “Outstanding. You have to see it to believe it! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk (red heart emojis) and the entire cast and crew!”

Actor Suniel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to appreciate the film. He wrote, “Chandu Champion shines all the way! Kabir Khan excels again, and Kartik's inspiring performance is a joy to watch. Mukesh Chhabra’s casting is perfect, bringing the ideal ensemble together. Of course kudos to Sajid Nadiadwala for backing such a motivational film. This one's a champion all the way”.

Actor Gajraj Rao also posted, “Brilliant performance by Kartik in #chanduchampion… @TheAaryanKartik”.

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traces different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir.

According to the review by Hindustan Times, the biographical sports drama presents Murli's triumphs and failures with equal impact.

“Give it to Kartik Aaryan for imbibing Murli's personality and demeanour so effortlessly and bringing it to life with an earnest performance that showcases his dedication to detail. All the workshops and training reflect in every frame, and the physical transformation he has undergone to look the part, bowls you over at several places, especially in the wrestling and boxing sequences,” read the review.