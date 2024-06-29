Abs and attitude: Kartik Aaryan's latest shirtless photo leaves fans breathless

Kartik Aaryan's recent photo on Instagram is making our weekend a whole lot hotter! The actor, who is on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for his recently released Chandu Champion, dropped a shirtless pic that'll make your heart skip a beat. Also read: Kartik Aaryan on negative things being written about him: Work speaks louder than words Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion.

Thirst-trap

Kartik took to his Instagram handle to drop a shirtless photo of himself, which surely got our hearts skipping a beat. Flaunting his abs and chiselled physique, Kartik exuded confidence and charm, leaving fans swooning.

In the picture, he is posing shirtless on his balcony and seems to be overlooking something. He is wearing headphones and glasses. He is also wearing denim jeans whose buttons are open.

To top it off, he added a quirky caption that read, “Don’t call me sugar, don’t touch the fire”. That playful and spicy line not only shows how funny he is, but it also goes perfectly with his hot look. No wonder his fans went crazy over the post!

Sets social media on fire

The post is an instant hit, and we're not surprised! One of his fans wrote, “Weekend is weekending!!!” Another fan wrote, “The perfect body doesn't exist. And then here's Kartik Aaryan.” A third fan wrote, “so casually just dropped the hottest picture.”

Another fan took to the comments section and wrote, “Ouff! DAMN Sexiest man.” One comment read, “@KartikAaryan’s skin is glowing so much how does he look so handsome attractive and hot all the time?”

Kartik’s transformation

Kartik underwent a physical transformation for his film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The film, based on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, saw the actor transform himself completely to fit the part.

“He weighed 90 kg and couldn’t do a single push-up when we met. But agility, mobility and reflexes are a boxer’s best friends. By the time we were done training, he had followed a calorie-deficit diet, was 72 kg and could do push-ups with 50 kg weight on his back and pull-ups with 27.5 kg weight around his waist. Kartik even learnt 50 different variations of skipping. All this without the need for steroids or injections. I’m proud of that,” Kartik’s fitness coach, national-level boxer Tridev Pandey, told Hindustan Times.

He is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Chandu Champion which has been performing decently at the box office. The film is inching close to entering the ₹100 crore club.