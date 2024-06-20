Chandu Champion box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan film is steady, crosses 30 crore in India

Chandu Champion box office collection day 6: Despite good reviews and positive word of mouth, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer is struggling to reach double digit numbers at the box office in its first week. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed the ₹ 30 crore mark in India. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion latest box office update

The report states that Chandu Champion collected ₹ 3.00 crore as per early estimates. The film opened to ₹ 4.75 crore on day one and went on to collect ₹7 crore on day two. On day three, the film collected ₹ 9.75 crore- its highest single-day earnings so far, and on day four, the collections were at ₹ 5 crore. Day 5 saw a dip, when it collected ₹ 3.25 crore. With day 6 collections into account at ₹ 3 crore, the film has taken the India nett to ₹ 32.75 crore so far. The report also adds that Chandu Champion had a 13.45 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

More details

Kartik has been visiting theatre screenings to meet fans and see their reactions to the film. On Wednesday, the actor visited a screening which was attended by his young fans. The children were seen cheering for him and waving enthusiastically as Kartik smiled at them. “Blessed to get the purest form of love from these little angels,” he wrote in the caption.

In Chandu Champion, Kartik plays the titular character across many phases in his multi-faceted life, from being an Indian Army soldier to a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.