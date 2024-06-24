Kartik Aaryan on negative things being written about him: Work speaks louder than words

From his fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar to Sandeep Singh’s accusation stating that he became a different person after tasting success. However, actor Kartik Aaryan has learnt the art of detaching from the negativity, as he says he prefers his work to do the talking for him. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion.

The actor, who was recently seen in the film Chandu Champion, understands that negative things will be written about him. But he doesn’t preferred to stay silent

On dealing with negativity

Talking about dealing with the good and bad of leading a life in the spotlight, Kartik says, “I stay silent. Be it good things or bad things, I just try to stay silent”.

“Silence is very powerful. I have dealt with the biggest situation with silence. And that is what I believe in, and follow that only,” shares the actor.

Here, Kartik asserts that he understands why “somebody is writing this”.

“And it is not just me who understands this. Everybody understands that. Nobody is stupid in today's day and age. We are smart enough to know who's doing it, and what is happening. I believe you should just stay quiet and just let your work speak louder than words,” he adds.

On box office pressures

When it comes to Bollywood, Kartik entered the film world in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He solidified his position in the industry through projects such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, he is getting plaudits for his role in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, which released earlier this month. It is working well at the box office too.

However, Kartik never frets about the film’s fate at the box office, as he notes, “I don't want to put that kind of pressure on any film of mine”.

“The same was with Chandu Champion. I have always tried to think in a very different manner like the process of the film has been really rewarding for me personally. It has been satisfying creatively. Having said that, you obviously want your film to work well… You want more and more people to see your film because it's your work,” he says.

Next, he will be seen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. It will clash with Singham Again at the box office around Diwali.