Adipurush composers Ajay-Atul: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a scary song’

Music composers Ajay-Atul have said that the Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram is a ‘scary’ one, as was their previous hit song Zingaat. They added that 'everyone was scared of Zingaaat' before they took it up. (Also read: HC gives go-ahead for film Adipurush after VFX company assured of credits) Stills from Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram.

Jai Shri Ram song

The song, Jai Shri Ram released in multiple languages and one of the highlights of the song's video was a scene focussing on the building of a bridge with floating rocks with 'Jai Shri Ram' written all over. A grand event was held to launch the song and Ajay Atul had performed live with 30 chorus singers in Mumbai.

Scary songs by Ajay-Atul

Talking about the success of the Adipurush song, Ajay told B4U Entertainment, “When Zingaat came, everyone was scared of that song, except us. But then we were told to make a song that can beat Zingaat. But even we couldn’t do it. Zingaat was a scary song. And now, Jai Shri Ram is a scary song.”

He added that one must raise the bar from one's own level each time, and past laurels alone cannot be always the ones to be celebrated. “Every day comes with new challenges and you expect something new from yourself and we always choose something like that.”

Ajay revealed in the interview that there was no reference for the song when Adipurush director Om Raut approached them. He added that a few great songs have been made on Lord Ram but there was no previous reference for the cinematic language to be used for a song that can be feature in a movie. Ajay said, as they are the first ones to do such a song, they are not scared of comparisons.

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the movie was shot in two languages - Hindi and Telugu. It released all across the world in various languages. Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Raghav aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh.

