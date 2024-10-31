Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn has the edge in Diwali clash, but Kartik Aaryan can spring a surprise

This Diwali, after a few ‘non-clash’ years, two Bollywood films are once again set to release together. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. And while the trade is hyping the so-called clash, exhibitors are hoping for a Barbenheimer effect that can help them recover some of the losses this year. (Also read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 1: Ajay Devgn's film eyes ₹35 cr against Kartik Aaryan movie's ₹25 cr) Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is clashing with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

Both films, set for release on November 1, will be showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend. Singham Again, which is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, has the edge in terms of screen count, exhibitors say. It has secured 60% of the screens in most territories, leaving 40% for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Can the franchises recover losses?

Trade experts predict that Singham Again will open in the ₹40-45 crore range, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could earn around ₹20-25 crore on day one.

Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinema, told PTI, “Both films cater to large, loyal fanbases and bring unique flavours to the screen, which should attract diverse audience segments. We’re optimistic this could be a turning point for the exhibition sector, helping recover some of this year’s losses. Blockbuster releases around festivals have historically brought audiences back in large numbers, and we expect this trend to continue.”

Exhibitors concerned by clash

For Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, the upcoming box office clash is a concern, given the industry’s recent losses. “I'm hoping for a miracle where both films succeed. Singham Again is a bigger franchise, likely to perform better. It should attract larger crowds at single screens because of its mass appeal, while in multiplexes and bigger cities, it will be more balanced between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again,” Chauhan told PTI.

Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Limited, suggested that the two films will likely impact each other’s business. “The clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is going to be interesting. Both films have the potential to surpass ₹1,000 crore in lifetime collections,” Sharma told PTI.

Can both films succeed?

Senior distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal, based in Jaipur, estimated the combined first-day collection of both films to be around ₹90 crore. “Diwali clashes aren't new; they’re quite common. It’s important to note that the two films are releasing on Diwali pujan day, which the industry considers the weakest day of the year for box office sales,” Bansal explained to PTI.

At an event earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan expressed confidence in both films’ success. “Diwali is such a big holiday that two films can run simultaneously in theatres. Singham Again is an action film, while ours is a horror comedy. It’s a rare and exciting moment to have two options on the same day. I think audiences are eagerly waiting for both,” he said.

Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham series, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, sees Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the previous film. Vidya Balan returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit joining as a new addition.

(With PTI inputs)