Ajay Devgn’s long-delayed film Naam to release theatrically after 10 years; here's why it was stuck for so long

Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn, both have films releasing this Diwali, in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. But barely three weeks later, the two will collaborate on another film. However, this one is an old filmthey worked on a decade ago. And it is finally releasing now. (Also read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Clash of Ajay-Kartik films intensifies; T-Series approaches CCI, demands 50% screens) Ajay Devgn is the lead of the movie, Naam.

All about Naam

The much-delayed film, Naam, is set to release in theatres on November 22, the makers announced Saturday. Naam is directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd. The makers also unveiled the poster along with the official title on Saturday.

Also starring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, Naam will be released by Pen Marudhar nationwide in cinemas.

The feature film marks Ajay and Bazmee's fourth collaboration. The duo previously worked together on films like Hulchul, a 1995 action thriller, romantic-comedy Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha (1998), and the 2002 psychological thriller Deewange.

Why Naam was delayed

According to a press release issued by the makers, the action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but delayed due to the death of one of the producers. According to trade sources, the film was stuck in limbo for the longest time, unable to find distributors. The film will now be released, having found the backing of financiers and distributors.

But before that, Ajay will reprise his iconic role of Bajirao Singham in Singham Again. The film is part of director Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The Avengers-style crossover film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bazmee, on the other hand, is returning with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan. Both the films will be released in theatres on November 1.

(With PTI inputs)