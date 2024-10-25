Ajay Devgn is a supportive hubby as he twins with Kajol in black, attends premiere of her film Do Patti. Watch

Exactly a week before Ajay Devgn roars at the box office with Singham Again, his wife Kajol will be seen as a cop for the first time. Ajay accompanied Kajol as they attended the premiere of her new film, Do Patti, in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Also Read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Clash of Ajay-Kartik films intensifies; T-Series approaches CCI, demands 50% screens) Kajol and Ajay Devgn at Do Patti premiere

Ajay, Kajol at Do Patti premiere

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram in which Ajay and Kajol can be seen arriving at the premiere of Do Patti and posing on the red carpet together. They twin in black as Ajay dons a black T-shirt tugged into a black jeans, and pairs them with brown sunglasses and shoes. Meanwhile, Kajol was in her effervescent self in a polka dot top. She completed her look with green floral earrings.

Kajol was seen leaving the venue alone in another video. She was accompanied by Do Patti screenwriter and co-producer Kanika Dhillon. As Kanika escorted Kajol to the exit, the paparazzi began shouting, requesting them to stop and pose together. Kajol responded in jest, “Aap log jitna chillayenge, hum utna nahi dekhenge (The more you shout, the more we'll look away).” Kajol and Kanika then obliged the photographers before the actor took her leave.

Others at Do Patti premiere

Kriti Sanon, the lead actor of Do Patti, who also turns producer with the film, also attended the special occasion with her parents. She also chose black for her wardrobe – a top, matching skirt, and pencil heels. As her parents posed for the photographers, Kriti rushed on the red carpet and joined them for a lovely family portrait. Her sister and actor Nupur Sanon, however, wasn't seen at the premiere with them.

Hina Khan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, attended the Do Patti premiere to support her friend, Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the male lead in the film. Hina wore a white top, grey pants, and white shoes on the red carpet. Veer Pahariya was also spotted on the red carpet, wearing a blue denim jacket over an all-white avatar.

Do Patti is co-produced by Kanika's Kathha Films and Kriti's Blue Butterfly Films. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, it will premiere on Netflix India this Friday on October 25.