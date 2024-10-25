Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Clash of Ajay-Kartik films intensifies; T-Series approaches CCI, demands 50% screens

Bollywood's Diwali release calendar is packed this year, with two big films clashing. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will try its luck at the box office against Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. As exhibitors and distributors mull over how to screen them, T-Series, which is producing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has approached the Competition Commission of India. (Also read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, distributors pressure cinema owners for more shows: Report) The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have approached CCI ahead of its box office clash with Singham Again

T-Series plea to CCI

The Indian Express reports that Rohit Shetty and the makers of Singham Again have convinced PVR INOX, the biggest theatre chain in India, to allocate 60% shows to their film. "Furthermore, certain single-screen theatres have been asked to dedicate all shows to Singham Again, with some allowed to screen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 only in early morning slots," the report quotes a source as saying. When two big films clash, the producers often try to strong-arm or convince the distributors and exhibitors to give their film more importance and higher screens to have a first-mover advantage. This is even more important in a big festive weekend like Diwali.

The report adds that as a result, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has petitioned the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to intervene in the screen allocation dispute. The production house is asking for a 50-50 split of screens in most major theatres across India. CCI is the regulatory body responsible for promoting economic growth and consumer welfare through healthy competition.

About the Diwali releases

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror comedy that marks the return of Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan's Manjulika. The Anees Bazmee film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Singham Again, on the other hand, is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The Avengers-style action drama is a modern-day interpretation of the Ramayana, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Both films will be released in theatres on November 1.