Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik Aaryan falls head over heels in love with Triptii Dimri. Watch

The anticipation for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is high. The title track of the film was released a few day ago and caught the instant attention of fans. Now the second track from the music album of the film is out. On Tuesday, the makers released Jaana Samjho Na- a romantic track which is picturised on Kartik and Triptii Dimri's characters. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan hugs and poses with Alan Walker as he attends his Mumbai show; grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song. Watch) Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in a still from Jaana Samjho Na.

Jaana Samjho Na

Jaana Samjho Na has been sung by Aditya Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar, with Aditya Rikhari penning the lyrics. The music video has been choreographed by Bosco Caesar. The colourful visuals make way for Kartik and Triptii's characters to romance each other. The music video features Kartik dancing with hundreds of background dancers, while Triptii also joins him on a boat filled with flower petals.

Fans seem to love the chemistry between Kartik and Triptii in the song. One fan commented, “The two of them look so good together!” A second fan said, “Kartik and Tripti are looking beautiful as a pair. Cannot wait for Mere Dholna next.” Another fan said that the new version of the Aditya Rikhari song still feels fresh, and commented, "Old listener of Samjho Na here, still love this one!”

More details

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The first film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit, with Vidya Balan returning as Manjulika. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali where it will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. In the horror-comedy film, Kartik will be seen reprising his role of Rooh Baba. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz.