Kartik Aaryan hugs and poses with Alan Walker as he attends his Mumbai show; grooves to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan attended Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor greeting the crowd and also interacting with Alan Walker emerged on social media platforms. Kartik too shared pictures on his Instagram Stories. (Also Read | Has Kartik Aaryan agreed to do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 even before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?) Kartik Aaryan posed with Alan Walker at his Mumbai concert.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gets a shoutout from Alan

In a photo, shared by Kartik, the actor and Alan posed with the crowd in the background. Kartik wrote, "Is Diwali Bhoolbhulaiyaa Vaali." A video showed Kartik arriving on stage and blowing a kiss to the audience. He was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching pants and boots. He wrote, "Spooky Night" along with the video.

Kartik, crowd groove to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song

Kartik was also seen grooving and singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with the fans. He wrote, "When all of us sing together. Wow just wow Mumbai." In another clip, Ala was seen giving a shoutout to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik and Alan also hugged each other and posed for the camera. He wrote, "BhoolBhulaiyaa3 This Diwali."

Fans react to Kartik's presence at event

Kartik also posted a video from the event on his Instagram. He wrote, "Rooh Baba x Alan Walker #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The craze! Rooh Baba winning everyone's hearts I mean how." A comment read, "With every smile, KARTIK AARYAN steals the show!" "I have to agree, @KartikAaryan, that it is looking at a different level of hotness during #bhoolbhulaiyaa3 promotions," wrote a person.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik is promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, It is scheduled to be released this Diwali. In the horror-comedy film, Kartik will be seen reprising his role of Rooh Baba. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz.

About Alan

Alan is a prominent figure in the electronic music scene with hit tracks such as Faded and On My Way to his credit. He is currently on a 10-city tour of India. His WalkerWorld India tour started in Kolkata on September 27, followed by stops in Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It concluded on October 20 in Hyderabad.