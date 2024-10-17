Has Kartik Aaryan agreed to do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 even before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here’s what we know

This year movie-lovers will enjoy one of the biggest box office clashes that has ever been witnessed in the history of Indian cinema when Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive in theatres. Both are much awaited releases and mass entertainers, which promise a dhamaka in cinema halls this Diwali. Well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks Kartik Aaryan’s return to the horror comedy genre. The first time he shined on screen as Rooh Baba was in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was a big hit which led to sequel. This time, even before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, makers have reportedly begun work on part 4. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will Kartik Aaryan begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4?

At least that’s what the latest buzz suggests. In a chat with Zoom, a source in the know revealed, “The producers at T Series are super-confident that Part 3 would beat the collections of Part 2. It is twice as enrapturing as the first part. An idea for Part 4 has already been initiated and work will begin on Part 4 as soon as Part 3 is released.” So Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is already in the works, with Kartik signed as the lead yet again. If this is true, it speaks volumes about the trust that makers have on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, even fans are pretty sure that this Anees Bazmee directorial will shake the box office!

But this brings us to two big questions on everybody’s minds— who will be Manjulika this time and who will portray Kartik’s love interest? In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu portrayed a double role as Anjulika and Manjulika whereas Kiara Advani romanced Kartik. This year in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, according to the trailer, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will fight Kartik aka Rooh Baba as Manjulikas. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Kartik.

If Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is made, who do you think should be cast as Manjulika?