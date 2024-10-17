‘Mighty bored of Kiara now’: Not Shraddha but Kiara Advani-Sharvari to join Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4? Netizens react

Even though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Dhoom 4 is slowly becoming one of the most talked about films of the year. It all began with Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured casting, followed by reports of Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra being dropped from the franchise. Then earlier this week there was buzz about Shraddha Kapoor joining the action thriller series. This would have marked her reunion with RK after their 2023 rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But netizens weren’t too happy. Well, the latest scoop suggests that not Shraddha but two other Bollywood beauties have been roped in to be the new Dhoom girls. Kiara Advani might join Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4, not Shraddha Kapoor

A new Reddit thread has revealed that Kiara Advani and Sharvari could be the leading ladies in Dhoom 4 alongside Ranbir. This could be interesting with one of them as the cop and the other as a villain. But internet users are disappointed with this speculation, especially with Kiara’s possible casting.

Expressing their displeasure, one social media user shared, “Sharvari is fine but I’m getting mighty bored of Kiara now. She literally has no range and only banks on looking pretty and chirpy. Apart from Shershaah’s funeral scene, you can swap her characters in any of her movies and find no difference. Indu ki jawani, JJJ, Govinda naam mera, BB2, satyaprem it’s all the same!!!”

Netizens react to Kiara Advani's rumoured casting in Dhoom 4

Comparing Kiara to her namesake and fellow actor Alia Bhatt, a netizen claimed, “Sharvari is fine but I'm not really up for more Kiara, especially in Dhoom 4. Ironically both Alia(s) are really putting themselves even though the audiences aren't so keen on seeing them,” whereas another nasty comment on Reddit read: “Sick of seeing Kiara everywhere she can’t even act.”

Currently Sharvari is busy shooting for YRF’s next project in the spy universe, titled Alpha, with Alia. Kiara, on the other hand, is set to share the silver screen with Ranveer Singh in Don 3. If you could pick, who would you choose as Ranbir’s next co-star in Dhoom 4— Kiara, Shraddha or Sharvari?