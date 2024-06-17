‘Kiara Advani has a lot of attitude’, reveals air hostess after her crew’s encounter; fans call the actor overhyped

Kiara Advani is one of Hindi film industry's most adored and well-known actor. Lately, every character she has portrayed onscreen has managed to find a place in the audiences’ hearts. May it be Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) or Reet from the blockbuster hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). But these are just characters that she has played on the silver screen. Well, according to a viral interview of an air hostess, Kiara is apparently full of attitude in real life. Shocking, is it not? Kiara Advani

In this interview, the flight attendant claimed that Kiara has a lot of attitude and gave a not-so-pleasant response when her crew offered the actor almonds and cashews. The air hostess clarified that she did not have a direct interaction with Kiara, but it was her crew members who told her about it. The actor apparently asked them to call her assistant who would give her cashews. This clip has now been re-shared on Instagram and many internet users have shared their opinion in the comment section below.

For instance, one comment read: “kiara is overhyped. I never liked her acting, nor I like her as an actress. Siddharth deserved better”, while another user wrote: “I never liked kiara she’s full of herself specially after her marriage she’s also overhyped for both her looks and as an actress she keeps doing the same roles nothing new.”

Comment section of a clip where an air hostess opened up about her crew's interaction with Kiara Advani

The flight attendant also recalled a hilarious incident with Ananya Panday when the actor wanted to go to the washroom just before landing. While the crew was making sure that the rest of the passengers were in their seats, preparing for landing, Ananya told the flight attendants, “I really want to go to the washroom! I cannot handle it.” The air hostess laughed and continued to add that they just asked the actor to hurry back. Well, only the stars in question can confirm what really happened.

