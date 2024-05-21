From Ananya Panday to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Bollywood divas who inspired us to cut our hair short

It is often believed that long hair is a symbol of beauty for women. It is also considered more ‘feminine’ by many. But that’s obviously not true. In fact, there are many divas in the Hindi film industry who have time and again made us want to chop off our hair to rock a short hairdo like them. The latest addition to the list is the one and only, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Bollywood divas who rocked short hairdos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At the Bvlgari Aeterna Event held in Italy, global icon PeeCee debuted her bob hairdo. In her latest social media post the actor revealed that she got this haircut before the event because her Serpenti Aeterna Necklace, made up of 140-carat diamonds, deserved a better view

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Bvlgari event

Kriti Sanon

Soon after wrapping up Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti got a haircut. As she rocked short beach waves, the actor shared, “If only letting go of one character and moving on to the next was as simple as chopping off my hair! 💇🏻‍♀️💋✌️.” We are guessing this hair transformation was for her film Crew

Yami Gautam Dhar

Back in 2018, Yami Gautam Dhar cut her long hair short for the character of undercover RAW agent Pallavi Sharma in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Well, it perfectly suited her character and we can all agree that the actor looked very cute in this new look

Sara Ali Khan

During her 2023 holiday in London, Sara Ali Khan debuted her short hair with a photo dump on social media. Like every character she portrays onscreen, Sara pulled off the chic hairdo like a boss

Ananya Panday

It was during the promotional spree for her 2022 film Liger that Ananya Panday cut her hair short. Her naturally poker-straight strands looked quite classy on the actor. Later in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), Ananya once again gave us some solid inspo on how to rock short hair with her curly hairdo as Ahana

Ananya Panday rocks short hair

Did our list manage to convince you to get a haircut ASAP?