From Yami Gautam Dhar’s Vedavid to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Malti Marie: 5 star kids with Sanskrit names

ByMahima Pandey
May 20, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The names of star kids tend to make headlines when they are revealed. As Yami Gautam introduces her son Vedavid, let’s revisit Sanskrit names of other star kids

A new star was born this month. We mean a new star kid! Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar took to social media this morning to announce the arrival of their first child. The couple welcomed their son Vedavid into the world on May 10. Several fans pointed out how unique and unusual the name Vedavid is. Well, his name is derived from Sanskrit, much like these uncommon names of other star kids:

Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar named their son Vedavid, while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli named their second born Akaay
Vamika Kohli

Three years after they tied the knot, cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with their first baby in 2021. The power couple named their daughter Vamika, which means an avatar of the Hindu goddess Durga in Sanskrit

Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter Raha Kapoor, chosen by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor. Introducing their little one to the world, Alia revealed that her daughter’s name in the purest form means ‘divine path’. In Sanksrit Raha means clan whereas in Bengali it means comfort as well as relief, and joy in Swahili

 

Akaay Kohli

Earlier this year, when Anushka and Virat revealed that they had named their newborn son Akaay, there was a lot of chatter on social media because the name is unique and quite uncommon. Well, in Sanskrit the word Akaay means something that does not decay and hence is immortal

 

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name left many fans pleasantly surprised. The star kid has two first names, which have been derived from the middle names of her grandmothers— Malti from PeeCee’s mum Dr. Madhu Chopra and Marie from Nick’s mother Denise Jonas. In Sanskrit, the word Malti means a small fragrant flower (jasmine)

 

Vedavid

Coming to the newest addition to the list. Yami and Aditya welcomed their son Vedavid into the world on Akshaya Tritiya this year. A union of Sanskrit words ‘Veda’ and ‘Vid’, his name means one who is well-versed in the Vedas

 

Well, we are now eagerly waiting to find out what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh name their first child when the baby arrives into the world in September this year.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

