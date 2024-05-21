 From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt: 7 celebs who didn’t vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and why - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt: 7 celebs who didn’t vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and why

ByMahima Pandey
May 21, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Here’s a look at beloved Bollywood stars who did not cast a vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

On Monday several Bollywood stars stepped out to exercise their right to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, from soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan and family. The list further includes Aamir Khan and his family, Salman Khan and his parents, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kiara Advani. But some beloved celebs were missed at polling booths. Here’s a look at who didn’t vote this year and why:

Celebs who didn't vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently in London. Rumours suggest that she is gearing up to welcome her first baby into the world. But even if she was in India, she would not have been able to vote as she is a British citizen

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is in London with his wife Katrina. They were snapped strolling on the streets of the city on the day of elections. The video soon sparked pregnancy rumours because of Katrina’s way of walking and her oversized coat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon is currently in Italy attending the Bvlgari Aeterna Event with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei and Hong Kong-Taiwanese star Shu Qi

 

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped after he cast his vote in Mumbai yesterday. However, his wife Alia Bhatt did not accompany him to the polling booth. This is because she cannot vote in India as Alia is a British citizen. On the work front, she is reportedly in training for her upcoming film

 

Abhishek Bachchan

After they cast their vote, the Bachchans always give fans a family photo to gush over. But sadly this did not happen yesterday. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan reached the polling booth together whereas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently returned from Cannes 2024, arrived alone. Abhishek was nowhere to be seen, even though he was reportedly in Mumbai. Well, there is a Reddit thread that suggests trouble in paradise, but we can’t be sure

Comment
byu/FilmyInsaan from discussion
inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueliene is currently in France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She made her red carpet debut at the star-studded event in a mesmerising gold gown. But the actor is a Sri Lankan citizen anyway, which is why she could not have cast a vote even if she was in India

 

Anushka Sharma

The Bollywood actor has been away from the limelight ever since she announced the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. Anushka was last seen in Bengaluru at an IPL match, cheering for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. We are guessing she gave the elections a miss

Did you cast your vote yet?

