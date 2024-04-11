Eid Mubarak 2024: From Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan, take inspo from these stars to shine brighter than the chand

Who decided that only the chand can be the most beautiful on Eid? This year, shine brighter than the moon by taking style inspiration from our beloved beauties from Bollywood. From traditional to comfortable, we have something for everyone in this mindfully curated list of outfits for Eid al-Fitr 2024. Take your pick! Style inspiration for Eid al-Fitr 2024

Alia Bhatt

Let’s begin the list with the golden girl, Alia Bhatt. She was the epitome of beauty in this heavily embellished gold lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Style a similar lehenga with minimal gold jewellery and soft glam makeup, and you’re ready for Eid

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in an ivory gold gharara set

Up next is the gorgeous Kiara Advani who looked breathtaking in this gharara suit, which perfectly blends ivory and gold– two regal colours for a royal celebration. Like Kiara, opt for a flowy gharara or sharara instead of an outfit made of stiff cloth which makes it hard for you to move around

Shraddha Kapoor

If you’re someone who wants to stand out from the crowd, go for a power suit like the one Shraddha Kapoor wore recently. The elegant embroidery adds a splash of tradition to this fusion attire, which brings together the best of both worlds

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads when she walked in wearing this multi-kali gown at a recent award function. You too can slay like Bebo this Eid by donning a floor-length mirror work anarkali along with an organza dupatta

Katrina Kaif

Sarees are a wardrobe staple for Katrina Kaif and she never disappoints when she drapes herself in nine yards of elegance. This Eid, shine brighter than the sun by taking inspiration from the actor’s yellow saree. Pair it with a V-neck or high-neck collared blouse along with long chandbali earrings and you’re ready to slay

Janhvi Kapoor

Another way to stand out this Eid is to opt for a lehenga saree or pattu pavadai, like the one worn by actor Janhvi Kapoor. This attire is uber-traditional and is extremely comfortable for any special occasion. Flowers in your hair can complete the look. Choose brighter colours for the day and sombre hues for an enchanting evening

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in a green banarasi suit

We saved the best for last! Sara Ali Khan is the queen of chikankari and you can take daily inspiration from any of her regular looks. But Eid is special, and that’s exactly what your outfit should be today as well. Go for a royal green banarasi salwar suit like Khan did and pair it with stylish juttis to look ‘chaka chak’

In the end, no matter what you wear, it’s going to be a magical day! Eid Mubarak to all.