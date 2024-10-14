Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for Dhoom 4? Netizens ask for Deepika Padukone, Triptii Dimri instead

After the blockbuster success of Animal (2023), Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor began shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Up next, he will reunite onscreen with his actor wife Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. But that’s not all that RK fans are looking forward to. According to recent reports, Ranbir might also take the YRF legacy forward as the lead star of Dhoom 4, the much-awaited next part of the Dhoom franchise. Sadly, these reports also claim that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra might not return as Jai and Ali. Well, latest rumours on social media suggest that Shraddha Kapoor could be roped in as Ranbir's leading lady. Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Dhoom 4 have left netizens divided

Ever since Shraddha’s horror comedy Stree 2 broke records at the box office, fans have eagerly been waiting for the actor to announce her next. Social media buzz claims that Dhoom 4 might just be her next project. Well, soon after this report surfaced, netizens shared their opinion on this interesting casting. Some internet users are against it and have their own casting suggestions. For instance, one netizen shared, “Tripti will be a better choice . Ranbir x Tripti pair in Animal was more iconic than TJMM,” whereas another Reddit user opined, “Seems pretty obvious to me that they’ll get Deepika for it. She’s the biggest female lead who hasn’t been in Dhoom yet, plus her and Ranbir are actually a hyped pairing.”

Netizens react to Shraddha and Ranbir's possible reunion in Dhoom 4

However, there are also some movie-buffs who believe that Shraddha could fit into the beloved action thriller franchise if she turned into a villain for Dhoom 4. One such netizen shared, “Just give her a badass action heroine role instead of turning her into mere eye candy like the last 3 movies 🤞🏼,” whereas another social media user gushed, “Dude. If they make Shraddha a good villian that would be so awesome for a change. Like am actual fully developed villian with a lot of grey characterization. We lack good female villians that are main stream actresses in masala films.”

If Shraddha and Ranbir are truly roped in for Dhoom 4, the action thriller will mark their reunion on the silver screen. The two were last seen together in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Back then, they won several hearts with their steamy chemistry. Do you think Shraddha and Ranbir will be able to create the magic again in Dhoom 4?