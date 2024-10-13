‘She got the Ranbir Kapoor curse’: Say fans after Jigra becomes Alia’s worst opener in 10 years, remember his exes

When the trailer of Jigra was dropped, movie-buffs were left deeply impressed. Alia Bhatt as Satya takes it upon herself to break her younger brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, out of a foreign prison after he is arrested and tortured in jail. The emotions and expressions of both the actors were bang on, and fans truly saw Alia’s tigress mode which Jr NTR and she had hinted at during their earlier chat. When the Vasan Bala directorial arrived in theatres this week, Twitter was flooded with positive to mixed reviews with many calling Alia ‘Lady Superstar’. However, Jigra failed to make a mark at the box office. Netizens come up with the 'Ranbir Kapoor curse' after Alia Bhatt's Jigra fails to perform

On day one, Jigra only raked in ₹4.25 crore. This was far from what her blockbuster hits Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and RRR (2022) collected on the first day of release. In fact, Jigra turned out to be the actor’s worst opener in a decade, with the last low opener being Highway (2014) with a collection of ₹3.42 crore. On top of this, there have been murmurs about empty halls at Jigra’s shows in theatres. Well, netizens tried to decode the failure of Jigra and some have come to the shocking conclusion that Alia might be under a curse. In an unexpected twist, internet users are blaming Alia’s actor husband Ranbir Kapoor in a viral Reddit thread.

In this particular thread, one social media user opined, “She got the ranbir kapoor curse .. previously experienced by his exes”, whereas another nasty comment read, “That man really is a panauti and brings such bad luck to his girlfriends/wife. Good luck Alia!!” Remembering Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends, who are also Bollywood actors, an internet user claimed, “While dating Ranbir his actress girlfriend go through a professional lull. But after breaking up with him (or he dumps them) they get a new resurgence. For DP it was Cocktail which came after her breakup, and for Kat it was Zero where she finally got positive reviews.”

Netizens blame Ranbir Kapoor for the failure of Alia Bhatt's film Jigra

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote: “lol why is this so true. Deepika started strong with om shanti om, dated ranbir, and then she did a bunch of random films until she started getting successful and became #1. Katrina was in a danger zone during Ranbir phase and everyone said her success was only because of salman. But now she’s still popular and is doing well professionally with a whole makeup brand.” What do you think?

In other news, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Ranbir and Alia’s first film together, was recently honoured with three National Awards. It was during the shoot of this Ayan Mukerji directorial that the actors fell in love. They tied the knot a few months before the film’s release.