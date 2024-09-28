Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to take the legacy forward, Abhishek Bachchan dropped? Trolls say ‘flop guarantee’

For over a month now, we have been hearing speculations of Dhoom 4’s casting. Initially rumours suggested that Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are the top contenders to play the antagonist who will take the legacy forward. However, today on Ranbir’s 42nd birthday, his fans got a surprise. According to latest reports, RK has apparently been roped in to lead Dhoom 4, tentatively titled Dhoom Reloaded. Soon, this news spread on social media like wildfire. While his fans are delighted, there are also several netizens who are disappointed with this rumoured decision. Latest buzz suggests that Ranbir Kapoor will be headlining Dhoom 4, while Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra are out

What’s worse is that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, who were iconic as ACP Jai Dixit and Sub Inspector Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in the Dhoom franchise, have reportedly been dropped. Now the biggest question on the minds of movie-buffs is if Ranbir will be able to do justice to the legacy left behind by the caper action film series. Reacting to rumours of his casting under a paparazzi shared post, one social media user predicted: “It will be flop guarantee 🤡”, whereas another sarcastically wrote: “Relax guy's !they want to flop the movie 😌.” A third netizen stated: “Isko bhi barbaad kar do,,jaise Dhoom 3 kari thi”, while another claimed, “Biggest disaster after adipurush 😂.”

Netizens react to news of Ranbir Kapoor headlining Dhoom 4

There are also a few internet users who suggested other stars for the franchise. For instance, one comment read: “Bad decision. Instead they could've casted hrithik and john both. Budget ki kami nahi hai yrf k paas”, while another netizen stated: “🔥🔥only sk and srk varna mat banana dhoom.4🔥🔥.” A fan of the Khans wrote: “FLOP.... ONLY AAMIR KHAN & SALMAN KHAN 🔥”, while another shared, “this film belongs to abhishek bachchan and uday chopra only.”

Well, if this rumour is true, Dhoom 4 will be a terrific addition to RK’s list of upcoming films. After the success of his last release Animal (2023), Ranbir is now busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana. The actor will also join his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.