On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shares his unseen moments with Raha in pics; fans call them ‘family goals’

When fans found out that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had fallen in love while shooting for their National Award-winning film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), it was like a fairytale come true. Their breathtaking wedding pictures along with candid interviews about each other further made us fall in love with the happy couple. But the most wholesome moment of their relationship was when Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl Raha into the world. It felt complete! Well, today on Ranbir’s 42nd birthday, Alia decided to give the world a beautiful glimpse into his special bond with their daughter Raha. Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor

Alia took to her official social media handle to pen a sweet birthday wish, which read: “sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one 🫶 happy birthday baby 🎈💫.” Along with this heartwarming caption, the actor shared a beautiful family photo of her, Raha and Ranbir hugging a tree. The sweetest thing is how Ranbir looks down at Raha with love filled eyes while she smiles at the camera. Alia further shared unseen moments of the daddy and daughter duo, which filled our hearts with joy and warmth. In one snap, Ranbir and Raha are taking a stroll in the stable while in another he carries his daughter in his arms.

There is also a blurry yet magical click of Ranbir and Alia, the latter seated on the birthday boy’s lap while he beams at the camera. Well, this birthday post might be the cutest thing that you will see on the internet today. Netizens could not have agreed more with us. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “OMG you guys are giving such family goals ❤️”, while another called Raha, Alia and Ranbir: “Cutest family ever😍.” Another fan gushed, “Happy birthday to the one who makes alia's heart smile and her eyes shine ♾️ RK ❤️”, while a netizen shared, “Happy birthday raha ke papa.”

We are pretty sure Raha and Alia will make today one of the happiest birthdays that Ranbir has ever celebrated. We wish them love and light, always.