Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
Alia Bhatt didn’t go to the washroom for 6 hours at Met Gala; trolls compare her to Ananya, say ‘struggle hai bhai’

ByMahima Pandey
Sep 25, 2024 01:36 PM IST

Alia Bhatt’s recent revelation about not going to the washroom for 6 hours in her Met Gala outfit reminded netizens of Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ remark

Remember when Ananya Panday became meme material for talking about her struggle as a star kid? During an interview many years ago, she shared how her actor father Chunky Panday has never been in a Dharma film, nor has he been on Koffee With Karan. Ananya went on to add that everybody has their own journey and struggles. Siddhant Chaturvedi agreed, before making a tongue in cheek comment that is still fresh in our minds: “Jahan humaare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai.” Well, another star kid is now in the news for her ‘struggle’. We are talking about Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s revelation about her Met Gala outfit reminded netizens of Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ remark
Alia Bhatt’s revelation about her Met Gala outfit reminded netizens of Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ remark

Alia recently joined Kapil Sharma for an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, to promote her upcoming film Jigra. In a clip of leftover content shared after the episode, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh asked Alia how she went to the washroom in her Met Gala 2024 outfit— a gorgeous couture saree with an exaggerated train, curated by celebrity designer Sabyasachi. Alia replied, “I didn’t go to the washroom for like 6 hours.” Well, this statement made by Alia has now become fodder for trolls and their jokes.

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's revelation about Met Gala 2024
Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's revelation about Met Gala 2024

Under a paparazzi shared post about Alia making this statement, a sarcastic social media user joked, “Not going to washrooms for 6 hours is now her struggle… 😂😂 oh my god how hard her life must be 🤣”, whereas another comment read: “Struggle hai bhai struggle👏🙌.” Remembering Ananya’s ‘struggles’, another fan wrote, “Le Ananya Pandey: Behen teri life main to muj se bhi zyada struggle hai.” A few other nasty netizens suggested diapers. One such unexpected comment read: “Please wear adult diapers 😂😂”, while another internet user stated, “Relax guys diaper pehna hoga😂😂.”

Well, the couture saree was gorgeous while the train was breathtaking. A true head-turner at the Met Gala. So maybe the ‘struggle’ was worth it.

