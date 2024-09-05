Ananya stands by while Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan share a warm hug; trolls say ‘Ananya aunty jealous ho rahi hai’

Attention all Sartik fans! Exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had a mini-reunion last night when they attended a special premiere party of Ananya Panday’s upcoming web series in Mumbai. Several videos of the former couple surfaced on social media, teaching us that it is possible to be cordial with your ex after a break-up. In one such clip, Kartik and Sara were seen catching up. This was right after Kartik shared a laugh with Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Coincidentally, Kartik and Ibrahim were twinning in grey t-shirts. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan greet each other at Ananya Panday's web show premiere

In another viral video from the starry affair, Kartik and Sara were caught on camera sharing a warm hug while Ananya stood beside them. They looked adorable and several fans hoped that they would patch up. In the comment section below, one Sartik fan gushed, “Kartik still likes Sara he was only talking to her”, whereas another social media user wrote: “The way kartik is looking at sara😍.” Another internet user manifested: “Lagta hai patch up hone wala he 😍.” However, the majority of netizens were more focused on Ananya and her expressions in this Sartik reunion video.

In an attempt to decode her uncomfortable look, trolls landed on the conclusion that Ananya is allegedly jealous. For instance, one netizen pointed out: “Ananya face expression...Sara are u done...enough let him go...dont iritate me...its my movie launch…”, whereas another social media user wrote: “@ananyapanday jealous Aunty face 😂😂😂😂😂 aditya and ishaan kidar gayi 😂😂😂😂.” A third comment read: “Ananya looking jealous…😂”, whereas another internet user quipped: “Ananya Aunty jealous ho rahi hai 😂😂😂.”

Sara and Kartik reportedly began dating during the shoot of their 2020 Imtiaz Ali romantic comedy drama Love Aaj Kal. But before the release of the film, they parted ways. There were also rumours that Ananya and Kartik, who worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), were in a romantic relationship. However, the duo never confirmed the news. Well, for now, they all seem like just good friends!