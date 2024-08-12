Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh’s sibling bond with the Pataudi Princess in adorable pictures

Sara Ali Khan is an actor by profession. But even in real life, she portrays many different roles. She’s a doting daughter to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, strong competition to her contemporaries, a friend and one of the few relatable star kids in Bollywood. She is also a loving older sister to her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan. As the Pataudi Princess celebrates her 29th birthday, let’s take a look at her cute bond with her siblings through the most adorable pictures you will see on the internet today: Sara with her brothers Ibrahim, Jehangir and Taimur

Raksha Bandhan in the Pataudi household is extra special because all the family members take time out from their busy schedules for quality time together. Pictures of Sara tying Rakhi on Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur’s wrists are beyond adorable! Also, look at Ibrahim holding Taimur’s hair back while Sara applies tikka on his forehead.

Saif is one lucky father because his children truly adore him. Look at all of them standing together, celebrating his birthday in this photo dump from last year. Sara holds Taimur close while Jeh sits comfortably on big brother Ibrahim’s shoulders.

The time Pataudis reunited in London! Pictures from this family holiday live rent-free in our hearts. Sara and Jeh smiling at each other while Ibrahim holds the latter in his lap— so much sibling love will surely make you miss your partner in crime.

We can’t get over how cute Sara and Jeh are together. These pictures are proof that the brother-sister duo were inseparable on Jehangir’s first birthday bash. Sara was even twinning and winning with the birthday boy, her youngest brother, in white. Too cute to handle!

This one is a video, not a photo. But it gives us the best possible glimpse of Sara and Ibrahim’s relationship. They are best friends! She cracks lame knock-knock jokes, he gets embarrassed and annoyed but doesn’t stop asking ‘who’s there’. They end up laughing together, setting sibling goals for the rest of us.

These super cute pictures of Sara and baby Taimur aka Tim Tim had taken over the internet soon after the actor shared them on her Instagram handle. Not much has changed after so many years because they continue to make fans go aww each time they get together!

Well, we wish Sara a very happy birthday and hope all her dreams come true today.