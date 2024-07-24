Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Renee Sen: 7 Bollywood aspirant star kids who worked as assistant directors

There are many star kids who dream of following in the footsteps of their celebrity parents when they grow up. While some begin their journey as actors, like Alia Bhatt and Suhana Khan, others get first-hand work experience on a set before their acting debut. Here are 7 star kids who aspired to be actors, but entered the film industry as assistant directors: Star kids who began their journey in Bollywood as ADs

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has wanted to be an actor since she was very young. But before her debut film Bedhadak was announced in 2022, the star kid began her journey in the industry as an assistant director on her cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). While Bedhadak was shelved, Shanaya is now gearing up for her debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Renee Sen

Instead of a big Bollywood launch, Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen made her acting debut in 2021 with a short film titled Suttabaazi. While she aims to be a full-time actor in Bollywood, the star kid recently turned intern assistant director on the sets of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s comedy film Bad Newz. In a social media post, describing her experience, Renee shared, “Working on BAD NEWZ has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better”

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Following in the footsteps of his father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to debut as an actor with Karan Johar’s Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol. But before becoming an actor, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on KJo’s 2023 directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. We got a glimpse of his on-set masti in a viral video shared by lead actor Alia Bhatt. In the clip, Alia along with her co-star Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim and other crew members recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Karan’s 2012 teen film Student of the Year, alongside Alia and Sidharth Malhotra. But before they got this big break, Varun and Sidharth were assistant directors on KJo’s 2010 blockbuster hit My Name Is Khan. Starring king Shah Rukh Khan, the film was a cinematic masterpiece and definitely proved to be great work experience for the two budding actors

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan as assistant directors on Shah Rukh Khan's film My Name Is Khan

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made their acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007). It was a dream come true for them, to be directed by one of the most established filmmakers of all time. But before they turned actors for SLB, Sonam and Ranbir were his assistant directors on the filmmaker’s 2005 film Black. Lesser known fact: before she became an actor, Sonam wanted a career as a director and writer

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Arjun Kapoor

Another Kapoor in this list who began his career as an assistant director is Sonam and Shanaya’s cousin brother, Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor. Before debuting as a handsome hunk with Ishaqzaade (2012), Arjun assisted Nikhil Advani on the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh, Preity Zinta and Saif. He reunited with Nikhil as an AD again in 2007 for Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Salaam-e-Ishq

Arjun Kapoor with Salman Khan on a film set

While some stars on this list have established themselves as actors, others have yet to begin their journey. We wish all of them success!